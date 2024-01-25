US-Iraq Talks on Troop Withdrawal Amid Regional Tensions

The United States and Iraq are on the verge of initiating discussions on the American military presence in the country, responding to calls from the Iraqi government to withdraw US troops, as reported by CNN, citing sources.

Last summer, the US and Iraq agreed to establish a higher military commission, according to the Pentagon, providing a platform for the impending talks. The focus of the discussions between the two nations will center on the next phase of the US-led anti-ISIS coalition, with the terrorist group now significantly diminished. Officials confirm that US military officials and diplomats will be actively engaged in these deliberations.

The urgency surrounding talks on the future of the US military presence in Iraq has intensified as regional instability escalates. This comes in response to recent US airstrikes inside Iraq, targeting Iran-backed militants who have been attacking US personnel in the region.

The US currently has approximately 2,500 troops in Iraq, operating in an advise and assist capacity since the US military officially concluded its combat role in December 2021. Discussions will also delve into determining the feasibility and timeline for the potential withdrawal of US forces from Iraq.

Notably, on January 10, the office of Iraq Prime Minister Mohammed Shia-al-Sudani announced plans to "end the presence of the international coalition forces in Iraq permanently." A US official stated, "The HMC will be an opportunity to jointly evaluate the conditions required for the future of the D-ISIS fight in Iraq and shape the nature of the bilateral security relationship. The US will maintain its full right to self-defense during the talks."