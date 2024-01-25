Switzerland Drops Air Border Controls for Bulgaria and Romania

Switzerland has decided to eliminate passport checks at its airports for travelers flying to and from Bulgaria and Romania, following the European Union's recent move to admit the two countries into "air and sea Schengen". The Swiss government, in alignment with the EU, has agreed to abandon air and water border controls for citizens of Bulgaria and Romania, as reported by Swiss radio "Swissinfo."

The EU Council, on December 30, unanimously voted to abolish internal air and water border controls for Bulgarian and Romanian citizens, with only land border controls remaining for now. Swissinfo notes that a decision on land border controls will be made in the future.

As a member of the Schengen visa-free travel zone in Europe, Switzerland will mirror the EU's decision. Additionally, the Swiss government stated that Bulgaria and Romania will now be able to issue Schengen visas.

Switzerland, a non-EU country, cited Croatia's accession to the Schengen area on January 1, 2023, as evidence that such decisions do not lead to a significant surge in immigration flows. Meanwhile, Sofia and Bucharest have committed to intensify efforts against illegal migration. Both Bulgaria and Romania, EU members since 2007, have taken measures to fully comply with European law, ensuring that asylum applications are processed in the country where migrants arrive.