Tragic Street Accident Claims Life of Elderly Italian Near Pazardzhik

In a somber incident near Pazardzhik, Bulgaria, an 86-year-old Italian resident of Chernogorovo lost his life in a street accident on Tuesday evening, as reported by BTA via the Regional Directorate of the Interior on Wednesday.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the elderly Italian was struck by a Ford car, with the driver identified as a 65-year-old man from the same village. Authorities promptly arrested the driver, who now faces a 24-hour detention period pending further inquiry into the tragic incident.

The body of the victim has been transported to the Forensic Medicine Department of the general hospital for active treatment in Pazardzhik, where an autopsy will be conducted to gather essential information for the ongoing investigation.

Pre-trial proceedings are currently underway, under the oversight of the District Prosecution Office of Pazardzhik, as authorities seek to determine the circumstances leading to the fatal accident.

The community mourns the loss of the elderly Italian resident, and local authorities are diligently working to piece together the details surrounding this unfortunate incident.