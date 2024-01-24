Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant Granted Permit for Storage of Westinghouse Nuclear Fuel

The Nuclear Regulation Agency (NRA) has officially granted Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) a permit for the storage of fresh RWFA-type nuclear fuel produced by Westinghouse, according to an announcement on January 24. This development marks a crucial step in the plant's efforts to diversify its sources of nuclear fuel and enhance operational flexibility.

The permit issued by the NRA specifically covers the receipt and storage of fuel assemblies, with the use of US uranium contingent upon the completion of the ongoing licensing process. The authorization is a key milestone as Kozloduy NPP navigates its transition from Russian-supplied fuel to incorporating Westinghouse-produced nuclear fuel.

The urgency stems from the fact that the Russian fuel for Unit 5 is anticipated to run out in May. To ensure a seamless transition, the approval of fuel assemblies from Westinghouse is critical. The ongoing procedure for approval is well underway to meet the deadline, ensuring a continuous and reliable fuel supply for Unit 5.

While Russian fuel supplies continue for Unit 6, providing the plant with sufficient fresh fuel until 2033, the timeline underscores the importance of swift approval for the Westinghouse fuel. The flexibility to use the Russian fuel for Unit 5 remains, providing a fallback option if needed. However, deferring its use would necessitate a four-year waiting period before incorporating fuel from an alternative source.

Anticipated to commence in early April, the first deliveries of U.S. RWFA fuel are eagerly awaited. The Nuclear Regulation Agency (NRA) has expressed its commitment to expeditiously licensing the fuel, emphasizing that safety remains the top priority in this process.