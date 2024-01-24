"Bulgarian Posts" Expands Services with New International Courier Partnership

"Bulgarian Posts" has unveiled a new international courier service in collaboration with the International Postal Corporation IPC, marking its entry into the global e-commerce parcel delivery network, "Interconnect."

This strategic partnership offers customers the opportunity to send parcels to 30 European countries, emphasizing favorable market conditions.

Shipments, with a maximum weight of 30 kg, ensure swift delivery within 5 to 7 days, depending on the destination. Additionally, the service includes insurance coverage of up to 450 euros, enhancing the overall customer experience.