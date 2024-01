Nikola Minchev Takes Helm for 'We Continue the Change' in EU Elections

In a unanimous decision, the We Continue the Change (WCC) Executive Council appointed Nikola Minchev as the leader of the party's European elections list during a meeting on Wednesday. Assen Vassilev, WCC co-leader, emphasized Minchev's role as a robust Bulgarian representative in European politics.

The Executive Council outlined four key national priorities to advocate for in the European Parliament, focusing on achieving European prosperity in Bulgaria, revising the approach to migration in Europe, fostering a robust economy in an environmentally friendly setting, and ensuring a secure Bulgaria with a strong military.

Kiril Petkov, WCC co-leader and co-floor leader, asserted, "Europe must prioritize the well-being and security of its citizens over becoming a global provider of social services. We advocate for an approach that integrates those willing to contribute to the common good of European society."

Additionally, WCC stated its intention to engage in discussions with Democratic Bulgaria for a joint participation in the European elections, emphasizing the importance of unity within the democratic community to wield a potent voice in Europe.