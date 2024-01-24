Wizz Air's Top 3 Destinations From Sofia For Valentine's Day

Whether you are a couple seeking a romantic escape or adventure enthusiasts, affordable tickets are available at wizzair.com

Wizz Air, the fastest-growing airline in Europe and the world's most environmentally sustainable*, presents its romantic destinations for Valentine’s Day. This allows the passengers to plan their exciting holiday in advance. Whether you want to surprise someone special or your best friend with a trip, Wizz Air is here to make this 14th February unforgettable. Tickets are available online at wizzair.com and in the mobile app, starting from only 48.99 BGN. **For even more exclusive discounts, passengers can join the Wizz Discount club.

Paris

Known as “the city of Love”, Paris is at the top of every romance enthusiast’s list. This magical city fascinates with a combination of elegance, iconic landmarks and cultural richness. Travelers can take a walk along the Seine River, where the Eiffel Tower’s sparkling lights create a magical atmosphere, enjoy delicious French cuisine in a cozy bistro, or visit the Louvre for a dose of art and history. Whether you share a kiss with a loved one on Montmartre Hill or attach a love lock with your initials on the Pont des Arts, Paris is the perfect city to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Wizz Air flies to Paris from Sofia twice a week – on Mondays and Fridays, with ticket prices starting from 58.99 BGN.**

Valencia

For a romantic escape with a Mediterranean flavor, Valencia is the ideal choice. This Spanish city impresses with stunning architecture, vibrant street life and warm, sunny climate. Passengers choosing this destination with Wizz Air, will have the opportunity to explore the historic Old Town, where narrow cobblestone streets lead to charming squares and picturesque cafes. The "City of Arts and Sciences" (Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias) in Valencia is a modern architectural complex perfect for romantic walks with beautiful views. Don’t miss the chance to try Spanish paella at a local coastal restaurant while enjoying the sunset above the Mediterranian Sea.

Wizz Air flies from Sofia to Valencia twice a week – on Wednesdays and Sundays. Ticket prices for these flights start from 97.99 BGN.**

Milan

The capital of fashion and design in Italy, will add a touch of sophistication to your journey. Explore the majestic Gothic architecture of the Milan Cathedral (Duomo di Milano) or take a walk around the historic Brera district. Indulge in luxury shopping at the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II or try authentic Italian cuisine in the Navigli district. With its blend of art and culture, Milan offers a romantic atmosphere for couples looking to celebrate love in style.

Wizz Air flies from Sofia to Milan twice a week – on Wednesdays and Sundays. Ticket prices for these flights start from 48.99 BGN.**

*According to CAPA – Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022 and 2023.

**Price for a one-way ticket includes the administrative fee and small cabin baggage (max: 40x30x20 cm). Wheelie bags and any other type of checked baggage are subject to additional fees. The price is valid only for reservations made on wizzair.com and in the WIZZ mobile app. The number of seats at the specified prices is limited.