Weather In Bulgaria: Sun, Clouds, and Precipitation

On January 25, the weather is anticipated to bring a mix of conditions across different regions of Bulgaria. According to meteorological forecasts, Western Bulgaria can expect mostly sunny skies with occasional cloud cover. A moderate to strong westerly-northwesterly wind is anticipated. Overnight temperatures will range from minus 3°C to 2°C, dipping to around minus 2°C in Sofia. Daytime highs are projected to reach between 7°C and 12°C, with Sofia experiencing temperatures around 7°C.

On the Black Sea coast, the day is expected to start mostly sunny, with temporary increases in cloud cover in the afternoon. Rain showers may occur in some areas in the evening. Daytime temperatures along the coast will range from 5°C to 7°C, with the sea water temperature ranging from 6°C to 8°C.

In the mountainous regions, variable cloud cover is expected, with more substantial cloudiness in higher elevations. Rain showers in Eastern Bulgaria are predicted before noon, potentially turning to snow in certain areas. A strong to gale northwesterly wind is expected. Highs in the mountains will be around 3°C at 1,200 meters and around minus 3°C at 2,000 meters.