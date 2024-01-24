Latest Research Lists Top Nations with the Toughest Education Systems Globally

The educational systems across the globe vary significantly, influenced by factors such as cultural norms, government regulations, and economic conditions. Some countries impose greater demands on students, whether through extended school hours or rigorous academic standards.

MastersDegree.net has compiled a list of nations with some of the most challenging education systems, considering elements like the structural setup of the education system, the country's most demanding examination, the level of tertiary education achievement, the most sought-after degree, the prevalence of student stress, the acceptance rate of the top college, and the average national IQ scores.

Here are the top 10 countries renowned for their demanding education systems:

South Korea Finland Singapore China Japan Hong Kong Taiwan South Africa United States Russia

