Bulgaria: Blue Zone For Parking In Kyustendil

The municipality of Kyustendil published an online map, including paid parking spaces and instructions for their usage. In actuality, the implementation of the "Blue Zone" was already initiated in the past, after a decision approved by the Municipal Council in 2016 and confirmed in 2022, but it has not been activated until now. The parking fee will amount to 1 lev per hour (0.50 euros).

The real-time map displays the number and duration of paid parking spaces. Currently, around 20 of these spaces are pre-paid for varying periods—three, six, and nine months. Permits have been issued for the paid parking passes.

The municipality offers the option to use these parking spaces for official purposes by both private and legal entities. The fee is fixed in the Regulation for Determining and Administering Local Taxes and prices of services within the municipality's territory.

“The fee and tariff adhere to the decisions of the Municipal Council. The parking number, 1378, is operational. Payments can be made through SMS using the assigned number, as well as in-person to the designated personnel in the area. Both options are available, just as they are everywhere”, stated Mayor Ognian Atanasov.