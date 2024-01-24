Flu Outpaces COVID-19: Bulgaria's Winter Health Challenge

Bulgaria finds itself in the midst of a winter health challenge, with seasonal flu prevalence soaring, outpacing COVID-19 by a factor of six. The incidence rate in the capital city Sofia has reached 83 cases per 10,000 people, while the national average stands at 159 per 10,000. In an interview, epidemiologist Prof. Todor Kantardjiev underscores the severity of the situation, revealing that out of 577 samples, each individual with COVID-19 is accompanied by six flu infections.

Flu A is the predominant strain, constituting around 70% of cases, while flu B accounts for less than 5%. Kantardjiev cautions that the country is not yet at the end of the epidemic, anticipating a surge in flu B cases as a potential indicator of the crisis's conclusion. He describes influenza symptoms, emphasizing the rapid onset of fever, dry and painful cough, joint and muscle pain, and sensitivity to light.

Highlighting a concerning trend, the expert notes an increase in scarlet fever cases compared to the previous year, stating that it can be effectively treated with cost-effective antibiotics. As Bulgaria grapples with this winter health predicament, vigilance and public health measures are crucial to curbing the impact of the flu and safeguarding the population.