Bulgarian Opposition Challenges Appointment of New Constitutional Judges in Joint Appeal

Politics | January 24, 2024, Wednesday // 13:00
In a united effort, opposition parties, including the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), There Is Such a People (TISP), and Vazrazhdane (Revival), have jointly filed an appeal with the Constitutional Court disputing the election of new constitutional judges. Petar Petrov of Vazrazhdane emphasized that they believe the decisions contradict constitutional principles, further asserting that the judges' nine-year term is also unconstitutional. President Rumen Radev has independently submitted a similar appeal to the Constitutional Court. The swearing-in of the new judges, Desislava Atanasova and Borislav Belazelkov, is scheduled for Friday. The Constitutional Court holds no specified deadline for delivering its decision on the appeals.

Amidst heated debates, the National Assembly relieved Desislava Atanasova of her parliamentary duties. Atanasova, former chair of the GERB/SDS parliamentary group, will be succeeded by Boyko Borissov, MP and leader of the GERB party.

