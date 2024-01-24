Israel and Hamas Converge on Truce Positions

World | January 24, 2024, Wednesday // 12:31
Bulgaria: Israel and Hamas Converge on Truce Positions

Israel and Hamas have moved closer to reaching a 30-day truce in the Gaza Strip, during which Israeli hostages and Palestinians could be released from Israeli prisons, Reuters reported.

However, the Israeli offensive in the town of Khan Yunis in the southern part of the enclave continues.

Intensive talks involving Qatar, the United States and Egypt to bridge differences over a framework agreement to end the fighting began late last year. Hamas is demanding clarification of the terms for a permanent end to the war in Gaza, and this is its main demand for the continuation of negotiations, according to sources cited by Reuters. There is still no official comment from the main mediators of the claims of progress, the BNR clarifies.

The White House said US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk was in Cairo for "active" discussions on a new deal on the release of hostages and a humanitarian pause in the fighting.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Israel, Hamas, truce, Gaza
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria