Israel and Hamas Converge on Truce Positions

Israel and Hamas have moved closer to reaching a 30-day truce in the Gaza Strip, during which Israeli hostages and Palestinians could be released from Israeli prisons, Reuters reported.

However, the Israeli offensive in the town of Khan Yunis in the southern part of the enclave continues.

Intensive talks involving Qatar, the United States and Egypt to bridge differences over a framework agreement to end the fighting began late last year. Hamas is demanding clarification of the terms for a permanent end to the war in Gaza, and this is its main demand for the continuation of negotiations, according to sources cited by Reuters. There is still no official comment from the main mediators of the claims of progress, the BNR clarifies.

The White House said US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk was in Cairo for "active" discussions on a new deal on the release of hostages and a humanitarian pause in the fighting.