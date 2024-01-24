North Macedonia's PM Urges Bulgaria to Fulfill Commitment on Corridor No. 8 Infrastructure

In a pointed exchange, Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovachevski, directed a message to Bulgaria, expressing dissatisfaction with the delay in fulfilling commitments related to the infrastructure leading up to the border checkpoints Deve Bair (at Kyustendil) and Klepalo (at Strumyani). The remarks were made during the inauguration of the rehabilitated Kriva Palanka – Deve Bair road, a significant segment of Corridor No. 8.

Kovachevski highlighted that the rehabilitation of the road from Kyustendil to the border was a mutually agreed-upon project, initiated with former Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov on his first day in office. The agreement included not only the repair of the road section but also the addition of a third lane.

"At the time, we agreed to have this road section repaired and to add a third lane," stated Kovachevski. He emphasized the importance of fulfilling this commitment and reassured that the ongoing efforts would continue, with plans to extend the rehabilitation to the road leading to Stracin. Additionally, the Prime Minister mentioned ongoing projects for building a speedway from Rankovce to Kriva Palanka.

The EU has allocated a substantial amount, EUR 12.2, for the rehabilitation and widening of the Kriva Palanka – Deve Bair road, as part of the broader EU grant earmarked for the construction of Corridor No. 8. The delay in implementing these infrastructure upgrades has led to rising tensions and calls for prompt action to meet the agreed-upon commitments.