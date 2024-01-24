In 2023: Most Bulgarians Chose Italy As Their Preferred Destination For Air Travel

January 24, 2024, Wednesday
The travel organizing platform eSky.bg announced that Italy is the most preferred destination among Bulgarians for 2023. Nearly half of the travelers (44%) for a period of 2-3 days have chosen Italy for their vacation, with Rome, Milan, Venice, Bari, Bologna, Catania, and Naples being the most preferred destinations.

24% prefer Austria for short trips, mainly in the capital Vienna. The United Kingdom is in third place with 17%, and London is the most popular destination.

France and Spain have the same share of 7% in flight preferences. Paris (7.13%) and Barcelona (7.09%) are the most chosen cities to visit in both destinations.

Italy is the preferred destination for both short and longer holidays for trips with at least a 5-day stay, being chosen with 35% of votes. Spain is in 2nd place with 29% of airline reservations in the past year. The 3rd place goes to France for longer vacations with 15%, mainly in Paris and Nice. Greece is the fifth most favored choice for longer trips.

“The country has been among the top 3 tourist destinations for Bulgarians for years”, shares Margarita Kasabova, an expert from the platform.

*The study was conducted using all flight reservations made on the travel platform eSky.bg with departure between January 1 and December 31, 2023.

