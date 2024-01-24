Boyko Borissov Assumes Leadership of GERB-SDS Parliamentary Group

In a recent development, Boyko Borissov has taken the helm as the chairman of the parliamentary group of GERB-SDS, as announced by the Speaker of the Parliament, Rosen Zhelyazkov, at the group's meeting. This decision was reached during discussions among representatives from GERB SDS.

The newly appointed deputies to Borissov include Denitsa Sacheva, Temenuzka Petkova, Raya Nazaryan, and Rumen Hristov. The reshuffling in the leadership of the group follows the election of the previous chairwoman, Desislava Atanasova, as a constitutional judge, leading to her resignation as a representative of the people.

This shift in leadership marks a notable change within the political landscape, with Borissov at the forefront of GERB-SDS parliamentary affairs.