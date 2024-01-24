COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 135 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 135, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,523 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 5.4 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 321 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 43 are in intensive care units. There are 34 new arrivals in medical facilities.

42 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,291,753 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 7,496 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 48 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered. A total of 4,725,727 have been administered since the start of the immunization campaign.

A total of 38,720 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,337,969 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.