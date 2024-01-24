US Seeks Chinese Assistance to Halt Houthi Ship Attacks

The United States has reportedly reached out to China, urging them to use their influence with Tehran to put an end to the ship attacks carried out by Yemen's Iran-affiliated Houthi rebels. Despite repeated discussions on the matter, Washington has encountered limited cooperation from Beijing, as reported by the Financial Times, citing US officials.

Sources reveal that White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Deputy National Security Adviser John Finner addressed the issue in a meeting last month with Liu Jianchao, the head of the Chinese Communist Party's International Relations Department. Additionally, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has raised concerns with his Chinese counterpart. However, there are no clear indications that China has exerted substantial pressure on Iran to restrain the Houthi rebels beyond their recent lukewarm stance.

In a recent development, the US conducted strikes in Yemen, targeting and neutralizing two anti-ship missiles that were being prepared for launch towards the Red Sea. This move underscores the escalating tensions in the region. Notably, British and US forces joined efforts on Monday, launching attacks on Houthi positions in Yemen, including an underground warehouse.