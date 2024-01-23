Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' Dominate Nominations, Greta Gerwig Snubbed

The Oscar nominations revealed today held few surprises. As expected “Oppenheimer“ and “Barbie” were nominated for Best Picture. For others, it might be disappointing that Greta Gerwig is not among the nominated directors.

In the leading category for Best Picture the films: “American Fiction”, “Anatomy of a Fall”, “The Holdovers”, “Killers of the Flower Moon”,“Maestro”, “Past Lives” and “Poor Things” also received nominations. For many, it's surprising that the star of “Barbie” Margot Robbie did not make it into the category for Actress in a leading role. Nominations in this category are: Annette Bening for “Nyad”, Lily Gladstone for ”Killers of the Flower Moon”, Sandra Hüller “Anatomy of a Fall”, Carey Mulligan “Maestro” and of course Emma Stone for “Poor Things”.

Among the nominees in the category for Best Leading Actor are: Bradley Cooper for his performance in “Maestro”, Cillian Murphy for “Oppenheimer”, Colman Domingo “Rustin”, Paul Giamatti “The Holdovers”, Jeffrey Wright “American Fiction “.

In the category for Actor in a supporting role the nominated are: Robet de Niro for “Killers of the Flower Moon”, Sterling K. Brown “American Fiction”, Robert Downey Jr. “Oppenheimer”, Mark Ruffalo “Poor Things” and Ryan Gosling for “Barbie”.

Nominations for Achievement in costume design were received by: “Barbie”, “Killers of the Flower Moon”, “Napoleon”, “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things”.

The category for International feature film cannot be overlooked. Following are the nominees: “Capitano” (Italy), “Perfect Days” (Japan), “Society of the Snow” (Spain), “The Teacher’s Lounge”(Germany), “The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom).

The nominees in the Directing are: Justin Triet for „Anatomy of a Fall”, Martin Scorsese “Killers of the Flower Moon”, Christopher Nolan “Oppenheimer”, Yorgos Lanthimos “Poor Things” and Jonathan Glazer “The Zone of Interest”.

With a diverse range of films across various categories, the upcoming Oscars promise an exciting celebration of cinematic achievement. Stay tuned for the awards ceremony on March 10 to discover which films and talents will take home the prestigious accolades.