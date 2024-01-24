Weather In Bulgaria: Sunny Day with Possible Fog

As Bulgarians wake up on January 24, they can expect mostly sunny weather across the country, with a chance of fog lingering in some areas before noon. According to meteorological reports, a light to moderate westerly wind will accompany the day. The temperature range is set to be chilly, with lows varying from minus 7°C to minus 2°C, reaching around minus 8°C in the capital city Sofia. Daytime highs are anticipated to range from 3°C to 8°C, with Sofia experiencing around 3°C.

Moving to the Black Sea coast, a similar weather pattern is forecasted. Mostly sunny conditions will prevail, with potential morning fog. A light to moderate northwesterly wind will accompany highs ranging from 5°C to 7°C. The sea water temperature is expected to be between 7°C to 8°C, and sea waves are estimated to reach a height of 2 to 3 degrees Douglas.

In the mountainous regions of Bulgaria, the day is expected to bring mostly sunny skies, although morning fog may be present in certain areas. Strong northwesterly winds are anticipated, with temperatures around 3°C at 1,200 meters and dropping to around minus 4°C at 2,000 meters.