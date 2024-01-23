Mandatory Military Service Reconsidered in Croatia Amid Regional Changes

Croatia is actively exploring the possibility of reintroducing mandatory military service, signaling a potential shift in the country's security strategy. Veterans Minister Tomo Medved disclosed that the proposal is in its early stages, with a concrete plan for training young individuals yet to be presented. The move comes 15 years after Croatia abolished compulsory military service in 2008.

At an event commemorating an operation from the Yugoslav wars, Medved stated, "Security is a process that is constantly reviewed, security risks and the response to them are always there." The Ministry of Defense is expected to formulate specific proposals for training young people to meet modern challenges, ranging from traditional warfare to the consequences of climate change.

Defense Minister Ivan Anušić emphasized that the topic requires both financial and political consensus. He added, "When the best way to reintroduce military service or military training is agreed upon, the public will be notified." The potential return to mandatory military service in Croatia follows discussions on reinforcing military readiness, a trend observed in various European countries amid changing regional security dynamics.

In early January, the General Staff in Serbia revealed that President Aleksandar Vucic had received a proposal to restore compulsory military service, citing contemporary challenges faced by Serbia as a militarily neutral country. However, a final decision on the matter has not been reached.

While the Croatian proposal does not explicitly reference Serbia, the discussions reflect a broader trend in the region. Many European nations have taken steps or engaged in discussions about reinstating military service, influenced in part by Russia's war in Ukraine. Kosovo representatives have also raised the prospect of mandatory military service in recent months.