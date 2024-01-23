Bulgarian Authorities Arrest Suspect in School Bomb Threats

Bulgarian law enforcement has successfully apprehended a 32-year-old Bulgarian citizen suspected of orchestrating bomb threats targeting schools across the country. The arrest was confirmed by Zhivko Kotsev, Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, during an inspection visit to the Regional Directorate in Vratsa.

Chief Secretary Kotsev informed journalists that the national 112 system received an alarming email threatening explosive devices in all schools nationwide. Swift actions were taken, revealing that no actual explosive devices were found following thorough inspections.

There is evidence of a mental illness of the 32-year-old detained man, the spokesperson of the District Prosecutor's Office in Dobrich, Dr. Daniel Iliev, confirmed for BNR. He is about to be assigned a medical examination.

In a separate development, Kotsev addressed a recent murder case in Sofia, where a man was discovered strangled and set on fire in a car in Dragalevtsi.

"Two individuals have been detained, with sufficient evidence collected against the victim's mother-in-law. The victim's wife is currently under house arrest due to the care of a small child. The prosecutor's office is seeking a permanent measure for the perpetrators of this brutal act," Kotsev stated.