Bulgaria Unveils Ambitious Plans for Dual Highways Connecting Varna to Durankulak and Silistra

Society | January 23, 2024, Tuesday // 17:14
Bulgaria is set to embark on the construction of two crucial highways, linking the city of Varna to Durankulak in northeastern Bulgaria and to Silistra on the Danube. The announcement came from Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Andrey Tsekov during an event in Varna.

The proposed motorways will feature two lanes in each direction, and the projects will kick off with the development of a comprehensive conceptual design, inclusive of thorough engineering and geological studies.

Both highways are slated to receive financial backing from the Road Infrastructure Agency, as reported by BTA. This strategic infrastructure development aims to enhance connectivity and accessibility in the northeastern region of Bulgaria.

As the conceptual designs take shape, the focus will be on optimizing transportation routes, ensuring efficiency, and addressing the region's connectivity needs.

