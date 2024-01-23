Zachary Karabashliev Is The Winner Of The "Writer of the Year - Author Of The Most Read Book" Award

For the second consecutive year, Zachary Karabashliev was honored as the “Author of the Most Read Book” in the 9th edition of the Annual Awards of the Capital City Library for “Writer of the Year & Reader of the Year”.

In 2023 the majority of visitors to the largest public library in Bulgaria chose to read the latest novel by Zachary Karabashliev, "Wound" (“Рана”). Karabashliev received the same prestigious award in 2022 when his novel “Опашката” ("The Tail") was recognized as the most-read book in the City Library.

Both books are currently only available in Bulgarian.

This is also the second award for the novel "Рана", published last year, which won the "Golden Lion" award in December and became one of the best-selling titles of the year in Bulgaria.

The selection of the most-read modern Bulgarian authors is made by the readership of the City Library based on statistics from the electronic catalog.

The official award ceremony took place on 22 January 2024 in the building of the City Library, when the winners were announced in 6 categories: Reader of the year, Writer of the year, Poet of the year, the Most-Read Author of Scientific and Popular Science Literature, the Most-Read author of Children’s literature, and Media, that promoted the activities of the library.

Among the most-read authors of fiction are also beloved Bulgarian names such as Teodora Dimova, Alek Popov and Georgi Bardarov. The positive trend of increasing the number of readers in the library is maintained this year as well – in 2023, they reach 91,000 (10,000 more than in 2022).