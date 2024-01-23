Bulgarian Expedition Makes Surprising Discovery of Aircraft Parts in Antarctica

During the 32nd Bulgarian expedition to Antarctica, participants Doychin Boyanov, Kalin Naydenov, Kiril Doskov, and Marcho Paunov aboard the research vessel St. St. Cyril and Methodius (RSV 421) have made an unexpected discovery. While collecting geological samples in False Bay and Barnard Point, the team found aircraft parts on Livingstone Island.

The wreckage is believed to be from a Chilean military transport aircraft, specifically the C-130 Hercules, which disappeared in the Drake Passage area during a flight from Punta Arenas to King George Island in 2019. The Bulgarian team has contacted the Antarctic air command of the Chilean Air Force, and the aircraft parts will be handed over to the Chilean military base at King George Island when the Bulgarian ship arrives in Maxwell Bay on January 31.

This discovery adds a mysterious dimension to the ongoing expedition, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the Chilean aircraft. The collaboration between the Bulgarian and Chilean authorities underscores the international cooperation involved in Antarctic research efforts.