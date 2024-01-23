Disturbing Trends: 20+ Women Lost to Domestic Violence in Bulgaria Last Year

Crime | January 23, 2024, Tuesday // 15:07
Bulgaria: Disturbing Trends: 20+ Women Lost to Domestic Violence in Bulgaria Last Year @Pixabay

Last year witnessed a tragic toll of over 20 women losing their lives to domestic violence in Bulgaria, with nearly 1,400 reported cases of such abuse. The concerning figures were revealed during a dedicated conference aimed at addressing the pressing issue.

Deputy Minister of Justice Georgi Nikolov described domestic violence as an "ugly phenomenon" and stressed the crucial role of preventive measures.

While acknowledging the ongoing efforts of institutions, Nikolov emphasized the need to focus on prevention, identifying indicators that may signal potential perpetrators and understanding the factors leading to such acts of violence.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: domestic violence, Bulgaria, prevention, tragic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria