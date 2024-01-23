Disturbing Trends: 20+ Women Lost to Domestic Violence in Bulgaria Last Year
Last year witnessed a tragic toll of over 20 women losing their lives to domestic violence in Bulgaria, with nearly 1,400 reported cases of such abuse. The concerning figures were revealed during a dedicated conference aimed at addressing the pressing issue.
Deputy Minister of Justice Georgi Nikolov described domestic violence as an "ugly phenomenon" and stressed the crucial role of preventive measures.
While acknowledging the ongoing efforts of institutions, Nikolov emphasized the need to focus on prevention, identifying indicators that may signal potential perpetrators and understanding the factors leading to such acts of violence.
