Bulgarian Foreign Minister Enhances Ties on Riyadh Visit

Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel embarked on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, signaling a commitment to strengthening bilateral ties across various sectors. The delegation, led by Gabriel, aims to explore and expand partnerships in energy, economy, investment, education, science, culture, and innovation.

Scheduled meetings with key Saudi officials, including Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud (Minister of Foreign Affairs), Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud (Minister of Energy), Eng. Khalid Al Falih (Minister of Investment), and Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh (Shura Council Speaker), underscore the diverse range of discussions.

The agenda includes dialogues on fostering economic collaboration, attracting investments, promoting educational and scientific exchange, nurturing cultural ties, and fostering innovation between the two nations. The visit serves as a platform for diplomatic engagement, fostering a deeper understanding and cooperation between Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, Minister Gabriel is set to meet with representatives of the Bulgarian community in Riyadh, enhancing connections and addressing the needs of the diaspora. The comprehensive nature of the discussions reflects the multifaceted approach Bulgaria is taking to strengthen its global partnerships.