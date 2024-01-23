Bulgarian Driver Shouthing 'Allahu Akbar' Suspected in Deliberate Crash at Slovak Gas Station

In a shocking incident near Červeník, Western Slovakia, a Bulgarian driver is suspected of intentionally crashing into a gas station at high speed. The incident, which occurred at the beginning of January, has raised concerns of a deliberate attack, as the 28-year-old driver reportedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" during the police report.

The Slovak website startitup.sk suggests that the Bulgarian driver might be a religious fanatic, as he claimed that "a voice in his head" had instructed him to carry out the act. Despite causing damage to the gas station columns and other vehicles, miraculously, no serious injuries were reported.

Notably, the investigation has ruled out alcohol, drugs, or falling asleep at the wheel as potential causes for the accident. The Slovak police have initiated a general threat investigation, and a search of the German-registered car has uncovered items that could be linked to criminal activity.