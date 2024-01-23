Double Epidemic Alert: Measles and Flu Surge Overwhelm Romania

In the midst of an escalating crisis with protesting doctors and nurses in major cities and the looming threat of a nationwide strike from February 1, Romania finds itself on the brink of a potential double epidemic. Following the declaration of a national measles outbreak in December, the country now faces the imminent possibility of a flu epidemic, as reported by Digi24. The media outlet sheds light on the dire situation, citing numerous reported deaths from both diseases and a healthcare system struggling to cope with the overwhelming influx of patients.

Doctors and medical professionals on the front lines express their concerns, emphasizing the urgent need for vaccinations to mitigate the severity of the health crisis. Dr. Gheorghita Jugulete from the Prof Dr Matej Bals National Institute of Infectious Diseases paints a grim picture, stating, "We have children in the waiting room. I don't have a vacant bed in the ward." Dr. Catalin Apostolescu adds further insight, explaining, "We have cases of patients admitted at night that have to stay in the emergency room until the second day," highlighting the severity of the diseases, especially in patients presenting with severe forms.

The situation is dire, with the waiting rooms of healthcare facilities filled to capacity, including newborns and young children. Dr. Mihai Kraiu from the Institute for Mother and Child Health underscores the challenges faced, stating, "We have a lot of babies. They get infected from their brothers who go to kindergarten but don't wash their hands." The strain on the healthcare system is evident, with a surge in patient admissions.

Official statistics corroborate the severity of the scenario, with 22 reported deaths attributed to influenza and four to measles since the beginning of the year. The past seven days alone have seen over 100,000 respiratory infections. Dr. Apostolescu warns that if the situation continues at this pace, the National Institute of Public Health in Romania may declare an influenza epidemic in the coming week.