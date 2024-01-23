Flu Epidemic Spreads Across Bulgaria, More Regions Expected to Declare School-Holidays

The flu epidemic is on the rise in Bulgaria, with three additional regions likely to announce flu school-holidays soon, including Varna, Burgas, and Pleven. Other regions, such as Yambol, Plovdiv, Gabrovo, Pazardzhik, and Sofia, are also approaching critical levels, warns Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev in an interview with Nova TV.

Kunchev expresses surprise at the persistence of morbidity in the capital and emphasizes the importance of timely measures to curb the spread of the flu. He notes that waiting for the regulation-required threshold of 30% of sick individuals may lead to delayed action and a peak in the epidemic when children return to school. Kunchev urges authorities to act promptly based on the evolving situation rather than waiting for predetermined benchmarks.

Highlighting the contagious nature of the flu, Kunchev points out that one infected person can potentially transmit the virus to up to 10 others. As the epidemic continues to grow, health officials are closely monitoring regions across the country, considering targeted interventions to mitigate the impact of the flu.