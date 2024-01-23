Bulgaria Faces Urgent Need for Modern Missile Defense System

Bulgaria is currently exposed to the threat of ballistic missile attacks and is in critical need of upgrading its air defense capabilities, warns Deputy Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov in an interview with Nova TV. Seeking assistance from the United States, Zapryanov emphasized discussions on acquiring air defense and anti-ship defense systems. While the U.S. is a crucial partner in Bulgaria's military modernization efforts, securing Patriot systems poses challenges due to limited production capacity, and if ordered, they might not be available for 8 or 9 years, Zapryanov explained.

The Deputy Minister stressed the vulnerability of the Balkans, citing the region as a historical area of Russian interest. Zapryanov noted Russia's consistent use of military force since 2008, annexing territories in Georgia, Crimea, and Ukraine. Bulgaria aims to replace its outdated Soviet-era air defense systems, recognizing the strategic importance of enhancing its defense capabilities. Ongoing discussions with the United States are exploring viable solutions to address Bulgaria's urgent defense needs.