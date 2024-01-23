COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 181 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

181 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours. 13 of them have been confirmed with PCR, and 168 with rapid antigen tests. 66.30% of the new cases identified in the last 24 hours are of individuals who have not received any dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The tests performed within the past 24 hours are 3,002. Among them, 104 are PCR tests, and 2,898 are antigen tests. According to the data from the National Information System, the distribution by regions of the person’s current address is as follows: Blagoevgrad – 4, Burgas – 8, Varna – 4, Veliko Tarnovo – 1,Vidin – 1, Vratsa – 7, Gabrovo – 4, Dobrich – 6, Kardzhali – 1, Kyustendil – 5, Lovech – 4, Montana – 2, Pazardzhik – 6, Pernik – 6, Pleven – 3, Plovdiv – 17, Razgrad – 1, Ruse – 18, Silistra – 3, Sliven – 9, Sofia region – 6, Sofia city – 57, Stara Zagora – 1, Shumen – 4, Yambol – 3.

The total number of confirmed cases in Bulgaria is currently 1,337 834. Among them, 7,404 are currently active cases. The total number of recovered is 1,291,711, with 59 of them registered in the last 24 hours.

There are 314 hospitalized with a diagnosis of COVID-19, 44 of them in intensive care units.

36 patients are newly admitted to a medical facility in the last 24 hours. Of them, 72.22% have not been vaccinated.

4,725,679 are the total doses of the vaccines against COVID-19 administered in the country so far. During the last 24 hours, 33 of them were administered.

The National Information System indicates that there are 26,753 healthcare workers in the country who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. One new case of a nurse was registered in the past 24 hours.

38,719 are the deceased individuals with confirmed coronavirus infection, 2 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours. The Ministry of Health expresses condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal