Israel Proposes Truce with Condition for Hamas Leaders' Safe Exit from Gaza

Israel has put forward an extensive ceasefire proposal to Hamas, introducing a conditional truce coupled with a staged plan for the release of hostages held in Gaza. CNN, citing US officials, reports that Israel suggests Hamas leaders leave Gaza safely, a condition intended to diminish the group's influence in the region. This ceasefire offer marks a departure from previous agreements, providing the longest period of cessation since the conflict's inception.

The proposed deal, communicated through Qatari and Egyptian intermediaries, outlines a carefully orchestrated release process for hostages. The plan prioritizes specific groups, starting with the elderly, women, and critically ill individuals in the initial phase. Subsequent stages include the release of female soldiers, non-military men under 60, and the bodies of deceased prisoners.

While the proposal does not explicitly conclude the conflict, it demonstrates Israel's willingness to engage in more protracted negotiations. A notable aspect of the plan involves the redeployment of the Israeli army, including the withdrawal from significant settlements. This move aims to facilitate the return of Palestinian refugees to areas like Gaza City and the northern part of the Strip.

The White House has affirmed President Joe Biden's support for this initiative, emphasizing a pause in fighting that would lead to the release of hostages and the infusion of additional humanitarian aid into Gaza. The offer comes amidst ongoing shelling in the southern Gaza Strip, particularly in Khan Younis, compelling thousands of Palestinians to flee further south, according to the Associated Press.

The conflict has already displaced around 85% of Gaza's 2.3 million residents, with a quarter of the population facing severe food shortages, according to the United Nations. EU's High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security, Josep Borrell, stressed the need to move beyond generic discussions of the "peace process" and focus on concrete possibilities, including a two-state solution.

This latest development underscores a potential shift in the dynamics of the Israel-Hamas conflict, raising hopes for a more sustained and constructive dialogue.