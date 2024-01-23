De-escalation: Ambassadors to Return as Pakistan and Iran Mend Ties

In a significant development following tit-for-tat strikes, Pakistan and Iran have reached an agreement for the return of their respective ambassadors by January 26. The decision comes after a series of missile and drone attacks between the two nations, raising concerns about regional stability. A joint statement issued on Monday revealed that Pakistan's Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has invited his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, for a visit to Pakistan on January 29.

Pakistan withdrew its ambassador from Iran on January 17 and declared that the Iranian envoy, who was visiting his home country at the time, would not be allowed to return. This move was in response to Tehran's claim of launching missile attacks on militant bases in southwestern Pakistan, which Pakistan considered a blatant breach of its sovereignty. Subsequently, on January 18, Pakistan conducted retaliatory strikes inside Iran, targeting hideouts used by terrorist organizations, including the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF).

The situation de-escalated as both nations agreed to the return of their ambassadors, signaling a diplomatic resolution to the recent tensions. Pakistan's Ambassador to Iran, Mudassir Tipu, expressed his delight at the leadership of both countries swiftly handling the challenging situation and emphasized the potential for promoting peace and development in the region.

The tit-for-tat strikes, considered the highest-profile cross-border intrusions in recent years, have sparked concerns about broader instability in the Middle East, particularly amid ongoing conflicts such as the war between Israel and Hamas that erupted on October 7.