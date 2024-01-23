Flu Epidemic Declared in Pleven, Bulgaria

The Regional Operations Headquarters in Bulgaria's Pleven region is set to declare a flu epidemic today, reflecting the escalating impact of Influenza A in the area. Contrary to expectations, students will not be granted a flu vacation, as the absenteeism rate does not meet the criteria for such measures, as stated by the Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI).

The anticipated order from the Director of the RHI, expected to be issued today, will enforce an influenza epidemic status for Pleven from January 24 to January 31. Dr. Iliyan Minchev, the director of RHI, outlined that the measures specified in the order would align with those implemented in regions facing similar circumstances. Key actions include reinforcing filters in kindergartens and discontinuing preventive examinations for children and pregnant women, along with halting scheduled immunizations.

Dr. Minchev emphasized the urgency of these measures to prevent overcrowding in healthcare facilities, stating, "All this is directed so that healthy people do not have an occasion to go to doctors' offices, where there is a crowding of sick people."

The surge in flu cases has prompted other regions, including Gabrovo and Plovdiv, to declare a flu epidemic, leading to the implementation of temporary restrictions until Sunday, January 28. Smolyan, as the first regional city to take preventive measures, has initiated actions against the spread of the flu epidemic, which will remain in effect until tomorrow.

As influenza grips various regions, the decision to declare a flu vacation has not been mandated anywhere thus far.