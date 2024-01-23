7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits China-Kyrgyzstan Border

In a seismic event that rattled the border region between Kyrgyzstan and China's Xinjiang province, a formidable 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck, leaving behind a trail of injuries and significant structural damages. The quake commenced at 02:09 local time, impacting a mountainous expanse in Xinjiang, with the seismic waves felt across the border in Kyrgyzstan.

As the tremors subsided, reports surfaced of injuries and collapsed houses. According to the China Earthquake Service, the epicenter was situated in a remote region, approximately 50 kilometers from the city of Wuxi. In the aftermath, 14 aftershocks, registering 3.0 or higher on the Richter scale, were recorded near the epicenter, further unsettling the affected areas.

The Xinjiang Railway Administration promptly suspended operations, causing disruptions to 27 trains. The Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region government reported six individuals sustaining injuries, two of which were serious, and four with minor injuries. Additionally, over 120 homes bore the brunt of the quake, with some collapsing and others suffering varying degrees of damage.

In the wake of the disaster, local authorities swiftly initiated emergency response measures. The Xinjiang Earthquake Agency, in coordination with the Earthquake Relief Headquarters Bureau and the Ministry of Emergencies, dispatched teams to oversee rescue efforts and assess the extent of the damages. The affected area, characterized by rugged terrain and several villages within a 20-kilometer radius, poses challenges for swift response and recovery.

The China Earthquake Authority, recognizing the severity of the situation, activated emergency response services and deployed resources to manage the aftermath. As the affected communities grapple with the immediate consequences of the earthquake, the region faces the daunting task of rebuilding and restoring normalcy.