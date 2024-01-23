Bomb Threats Spark Urgent Nationwide Response in Bulgaria

The Ministry of Internal Affairs in Bulgaria has initiated a comprehensive nationwide operation in response to alarming bomb threats received via email targeting various schools. The operation, which commenced early in the morning before the start of classes, involves thorough checks of educational institutions across different cities.

A press release from the ministry's press center informed BNR (Bulgarian National Radio) about the ongoing action, emphasizing the need for a swift and coordinated response to ensure the safety of students and school staff. The nature of the threats received remains undisclosed.

In light of the security concerns, schools in the municipalities of Kozloduy and Hayredin have opted not to conduct classes today, directly impacting the daily routines of students and educators. The decision to release students from attending classes was made following a bomb threat notification received through phone 112 and reported to the Regional Police Department in Kozloduy.

Late last night, the municipal governments of Kozloduy and Hayredin posted updates on their social media profiles, sharing information about the received threats and subsequent actions taken. The responsibility to release students from attending classes rests with the respective municipal mayors.

