Pernik Gears Up for Spectacular "Surva" Mummers Festival

In anticipation of the International Festival of Masquerade Games "Surva," the town of Pernik has declared January 26 a non-school day, setting the stage for a vibrant celebration. The festival, renowned for its colorful and spirited masquerade parades, promises an extraordinary experience for participants and spectators alike.

Kicking off the festivities is the traditional youth masquerade parade, known as "Survakaryada," showcasing the exuberance and creativity of students from nearly all schools in the Pernik municipality. The event serves as a spirited precursor to the main festival.

This year's Surva festival boasts an impressive lineup, with over 10,000 participants, including mummers from various Bulgarian regions such as Kukeri, Survakari, Babugeri, and Dzhamilari. International groups will also join the celebration, adding a global flair to the festivities. The masquerade parades are scheduled to unfold on Friday, extending into Saturday and Sunday, offering a platform for participants to showcase the rich traditions of their respective regions to a captivated audience.

As Pernik transforms into a hub of cultural exchange and festive energy, the Surva festival promises an immersive experience, blending local and international masquerade traditions. The vibrant parades, brimming with unique costumes and performances, underscore the significance of cultural heritage and community spirit.