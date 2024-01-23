Revolutionary Hybrid Station in Bulgaria Charges 20 Electric Cars in 15 Minutes

A groundbreaking hybrid charging station, equipped with solar panels and innovative batteries, has been developed in Bulgaria, capable of simultaneously charging up to 20 electric vehicles in just 15 minutes. The brainchild of Engineer Borislav Mantchev, in collaboration with CERB, this portable station revolutionizes electric car charging, offering unparalleled speed and sustainability.

Powered by solar energy harnessed through photovoltaic panels, the station charges two CERB BESS batteries. Subsequently, the stored energy is efficiently transmitted to electric vehicles, reducing charging times significantly compared to conventional methods. In Bulgaria, where current electric car charging times range from 40 to 60 minutes, this hybrid station marks a transformative leap in efficiency.

Notably, the station's batteries store excess energy, allowing vehicles to be charged during nighttime and in areas with limited sunlight, ensuring 24/7 access to green energy throughout the year. Engineer Borislav Mantchev, renowned for his contributions to energy storage systems, collaborated with CERB to bring this cutting-edge charging solution to fruition.

CERB, with over 75 years of industry expertise, is finalizing contracts with both Bulgarian and international companies expressing keen interest in acquiring the hybrid charging station. The countries displaying strong interest include Romania, North Macedonia, and Greece, reflecting the station's potential impact beyond Bulgaria.

Recognizing its groundbreaking innovation, the hybrid charging station earned a gold medal at the 77th International Technical Fair in Plovdiv during autumn 2023. CERB, a significant player in the maintenance and diagnostics of electrical installations in Bulgaria and Southeast Europe, continues to lead in pioneering advancements in the field.