Weather In Bulgaria: Winter Conditions Persist

Today, in most regions, it will be mostly sunny, but the morning will start frosty, with minimum temperatures between -11° and - 6°, higher along the Black Sea coast. In Sofia, it will be around -9°. In some places in the Danube Plain, there will be fog, but visibility will improve after noon. The wind will be from the west-southwest, in the eastern part of Bulgaria from the southeast, and it will be weak to moderate. Maximum temperatures will range between 1° and 6°, lower in areas with persistent fog. In Sofia, the temperature will be around 0°.

In the mountains, expect mostly sunny conditions with a moderate north-northwest wind. The highest temperature at an elevation of 1200 meters will hover around 6°, while at 2000 meters, it will be approximately -1°.

Along the Black Sea coast, sunny weather will prevail with more significant cloudiness during the morning hours. A weak to moderate wind will blow from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures will range between 5° and 7°. The sea water temperature will be 7°-8°. The sea wave height will be approximately 2 on the Beaufort scale.

The atmospheric pressure will decrease but will remain significantly above the average for this month.

/NIMH