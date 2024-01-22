Yorgos Lanthimos’ Latest Masterpiece “Poor Things” Is One Of The Most Discussed Titles Of 2023

Lifestyle | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |January 22, 2024, Monday // 21:08
Bulgaria: Yorgos Lanthimos’ Latest Masterpiece “Poor Things” Is One Of The Most Discussed Titles Of 2023

Some people call it “the best movie of the year” - “Poor Things” will be one of the main contenders for this year's Oscar Awards. Based on Alasdair Gray's novel of the same name, the film offers a modern perspective on the story of Frankenstein. It starts Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Rami Malek, Christopher Abbott, and Jerrod Carmichael - all delivering brilliant performances, but the most stunning, of course, is Emma Stone in the lead role as Bella Baxter.

The film follows the story of a young woman who is brought back to life, but with the brain of an unborn child, by the unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Her curiosity and the desire to learn more about the high-society life, prompt her to run away with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a sly and corrupt lawyer, and both of them embark on their transcontinental adventure. Freed from the prejudices of her time, Bella becomes a symbol of equality and freedom.

It's impossible not to mention the magnificent costumes of Bella in "Poor Things," which complement the entire plot and are the work of costume designer Holly Waddington - they are simply gorgeous. The film is definitely a challenge, but it does not leave the viewers indifferent.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Lifestyle » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: poor things, bella, bella, movie
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria