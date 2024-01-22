Court Authorizes European Arrest Warrant for Tsvetan Vassilev in Money Laundering Case

The Sofia City Court has granted approval to the Prosecutor's Office for the issuance of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) against Tsvetan Vassilev, a defendant facing charges of money laundering. The court's decision, subject to appeal within three days, emphasizes the risk of Vassilev evading justice. Despite deeming him not an immediate threat to commit a crime, the court acknowledged the severity of the intentional crimes, carrying potential sentences of 5 to 15 years of imprisonment.

Vassilev, a businessman, first faced legal action in July 2014 in connection with the bankruptcy of the Corporate Commercial Bank (KTB), charged with embezzlement on a significant scale. The charges later extended to over 100 crimes. Notably, Vassilev is currently abroad, having been charged in absentia.

The issuance of the European Arrest Warrant follows the prosecutor's office's request and aligns with changes in legislation requiring court approval. The court's decision comes after a prior red notice issued by Interpol was revoked in August, following Vassilev's appeal for a case review.