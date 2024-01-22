US With First Casualties In Red Sea Operation Against The Houthis

The United States has reported the first casualties in its operation against the Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. Two Marines, missing since an operation on January 11 to seize Iranian weapons destined for the Houthis in Yemen, are now believed to have died, according to the Pentagon.

The incident occurred during a commando operation aboard a ship off the coast of Somalia. Initial assessments suggest that the seized weapons were intended for Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Simultaneously, dissatisfaction grows in Israel over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rejection of Hamas' offers to release hostages. Relatives of the prisoners stormed a committee meeting in the Israeli parliament, expressing frustration after four months of war between Israel and Hamas.

Netanyahu, responding to the discontent, issued a statement claiming there was no solid proposal from Hamas to release the hostages. The families of the hostages had protested in front of Netanyahu's residence, angered by his rejection of an offer for their release.

The Israeli Prime Minister's refusal is rooted in what he described as "monstrous surrender terms" proposed by Hamas. These terms include ending the war, Israeli forces withdrawing from Gaza, releasing convicted individuals, and allowing Hamas to be left alone.

Currently, 132 hostages remain captive to Hamas, with negotiations ongoing amid threats from Israel to destroy Hamas entirely and ultimatums from Palestinian fighters demanding a full Israeli army withdrawal and the release of all Palestinian prisoners.

Meanwhile, tension in Israel escalates with heavy bombing in the southern Gaza Strip. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh urges the world to disregard Netanyahu's position against a two-state solution to the Middle East conflict.