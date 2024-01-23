Bulgaria Witnesses 12-Year High in Foreign Investments, Becoming Hub for Development

Bulgaria has experienced a remarkable surge in foreign direct investments, marking a 12-year high with an increase to BGN 7 billion between January and November 2023, a BGN 2 billion rise from the previous year. Minister of Economy and Industry, Bogdan Bogdanov, highlighted this growth during discussions with Flix Group's CFO, Christoph Debus, and Global Delivery Center Director, Peter Bankov, regarding the German company's expansion plans in Bulgaria.

"Bulgaria is emerging as a regional development hub, boasting proven engineering capabilities that attract a growing number of companies interested in establishing R&D and knowledge hubs," emphasized Minister Bogdanov, underlining Bulgaria's attractiveness for investment and business development.

The meeting centered on Flix's development initiatives in Bulgaria, including the expansion of its activities through the Global Delivery Center in Sofia and plans for new employee recruitment. In 2021, FlixMobility made investments in the Knowledge Hub Sofia, with activities spanning IT, digitalization, marketing, and accounting. Currently employing over 60 people, the team is expected to grow to 100 members this year, positioning the Bulgarian office as the second-largest after Munich.

Flix, a German company founded in 2013, operates in 42 countries with a customer base exceeding 78 million. Renowned for its FlixBus and FlixTrain services, the company manages transport services globally, including Europe, North and South America. With an innovative business model and technology, Flix is rapidly establishing the most extensive bus network in Europe.