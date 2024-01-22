Foreign Minister Gabriel: Bulgaria Stands Firm with Israel Against Terrorism

Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel, representing Bulgaria, reiterated the country's steadfast commitment to supporting Israel's right to defend itself against terrorist attacks. The announcement was made during her participation in an EU Council meeting held in Brussels. Gabriel emphasized the importance of collective efforts to ensure the safety of innocent civilians, with a particular focus on protecting children.

Reflecting on the historical events of October 7 and the hostages still in need of liberation, Gabriel underscored the significance of international collaboration to prioritize the well-being of civilians in conflict zones. She acknowledged the complex nature of dealing with organizations like Hamas, characterizing it not only as a terrorist group but also as an ideology that requires comprehensive strategies for effective confrontation.

During the EU Council meeting, Gabriel highlighted a crucial and intensive session with partners from the Middle East, where regional threats were discussed. She expressed gratitude to Egypt for its vital assistance in evacuating Bulgarian citizens from Gaza following a Hamas attack in October. Moreover, Gabriel announced her scheduled visit to Cairo on February 10, emphasizing the strategic importance of Bulgaria's partnership with Egypt, especially as 2026 marks the centennial of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Looking ahead, Gabriel pointed to potential collaborations between Bulgaria and Egypt in renewable energy and innovation, showcasing a broader and forward-looking approach to the bilateral relationship. The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the need for strategic thinking and collaboration to address pressing issues in the region, both in terms of national security and economic partnerships.

In discussions with Jordan's foreign minister, Gabriel participated in conversations surrounding a two-state solution for the Israel-Palestine conflict. Stressing the importance of regional partners playing a pivotal role in achieving peace, she advocated for ongoing efforts to work towards this solution.

Addressing concerns about developments in the Red Sea, Gabriel emphasized the need to prevent radical groups from escalating destabilizing actions. She underscored the importance of prioritizing life-saving activities when considering any potential interventions.

Turning to Ukraine, Gabriel disclosed that EU foreign ministers engaged in open discussions regarding the potential utilization of Russian assets seized in the EU for the recovery of Ukraine. While consensus had not been reached, she expressed hope for a decision during an upcoming extraordinary European Council meeting on February 1.

On the domestic front, Gabriel touched upon the expected government rotation in Bulgaria. She disclosed that ministerial assessments were underway and would be discussed with Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov. Gabriel clarified that further discussions about potential ministerial replacements would follow these assessments.