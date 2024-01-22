Zelensky: 6 Regions On The Territory Of Russia Are Historical Ukrainian Lands

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky marked the 105th anniversary of Ukraine's Unity Day by signing a decree that identifies six regions in Russia as historically inhabited by Ukrainians. In a bold move, Zelensky aims to address the historical grievances and ongoing challenges faced by Ukrainians in territories such as Kuban, Starodubshchyna, Northern and Eastern Slobojanska Oblasts within today's Krasnodar Territory, Belgorod, Bryinsk, Voronezh, Kursk and Rostov Oblasts.

The decree, officially titled "On the territories of the Russian Federation historically inhabited by Ukrainians" asserts that Russia has, for centuries, pursued actions aimed at eroding the national identity of Ukrainians and violating their rights in the aforementioned regions. The systematic efforts to suppress Ukrainians include policies of forcible Russification, political repressions, and deportations.

The Ukrainian President has tasked the Government with developing an action plan, in collaboration with international experts, representatives of the World Congress of Ukrainians, scientists, and the public. The plan is expected to be submitted to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and will focus on preserving the national identity of Ukrainians in Russia, particularly in the identified regions.

The proposed measures include the collection and study of facts and evidence about crimes committed against Ukrainians in Russia, the policy of forcible Russification, political repressions, and deportations. Additionally, there are plans for the restoration and preservation of historical memory, including the creation of a center dedicated to these issues.

Countering disinformation and propaganda related to the history and present of Ukrainians in Russia is another critical aspect of the action plan. This will involve collaboration with local and foreign scientists, experts, and representatives of the Ukrainian public abroad to debunk Russian myths about Ukraine.

The decree also underscores the importance of developing cooperation between Ukrainians and peoples oppressed by Russia. It calls for intensifying efforts to counter disinformation and propaganda, highlighting the true history of ethnic Ukrainians, and including accurate historical information in educational curricula.

Given Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent mass deportation of Ukrainians, the decree takes on added significance. The Russian invaders have displaced Ukrainians and abducted Ukrainian children, sending them to various remote corners of the Russian Federation. Currently, 4,337 Ukrainians remain in Russian captivity.

