Expectations Of The Oscar Nominations: "Barbenheimer" Among The Preferred

The nominations for this year's Oscars will be announced on Tuesday, January 23. The list of nominees is expected to include films such as "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie." With a total revenue of about 2 billion dollars, they are likely to be contenders for several statuettes, including the “Oscar” for Best Picture. "It continues to be their year, and we expect them to dominate the nominations," said Pete Hammond, a columnist for the specialized edition "Deadline".

The portrait of the father of the atomic bomb, created by director Christopher Nolan and honored with five Golden Globes awards, is among the top contenders for the upcoming Oscars.

In the top-grossing film of 2023, “Barbie”, directed by Greta Gerwig, successfully conveyed a feminist message in an understandable manner for the wider audience. It's a film that acknowledges Barbie's unrealistic physical proportions—and the kinds of very real body problems they can cause young girls—while celebrating her role as a feminist icon.

The actors in both films - Cillian Murphy as Robert Oppenheimer and Margot Robbie as the perfect doll - appear to be unavoidable candidates for the primary acting accolades.

Besides “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie”, “Poor Things” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” are among the favorites that could actually win the Best Picture award.

The 96th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on the evening of March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, now known as Ovation Hollywood. The event will be broadcast live on ABC and available in over 200 territories globally.