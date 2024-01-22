Albanian Police Arrest Hundreds in Anti-Drug Operation "Tempuli"

In a concerted effort to combat drug distribution networks, Albanian police launched a large-scale operation named "Tempuli," resulting in the arrest of nearly 100 individuals in the capital of Tirana alone and over 150 across the entire country. The operation, executed on both Sunday and Monday, targeted suspects involved in drug distribution, particularly in proximity to educational institutions.

The extensive operation unfolded simultaneously in major cities such as Elbasan, Durres, Shkoder, Diber, Gjirokaster, and various provinces. Notably, the crackdown focused on disrupting the activities of longstanding drug networks, with a particular emphasis on apprehending leaders orchestrating these illicit operations.

Among those arrested, individuals predominantly fell within the age group of 20 to 35, indicating a concerted effort to dismantle and neutralize a younger demographic involved in drug-related activities. The operation's scope and scale suggest a comprehensive approach by law enforcement to curb the influence and reach of these criminal networks.