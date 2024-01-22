Former Minister Demerdzhiev Investigated for Alleged BGN 81M Mismanagement

The Prosecutor's Office has initiated an investigation into the alleged bankruptcy during December 2022 to June 2023, causing damages of BGN 81 million to the Ministry of the Interior. Former acting interior minister Ivan Demerdzhiev is under scrutiny following a report from the Ministry of the Interior, including an audit report, revealing potential violations of the Public Procurement Act.

The case, reported last August, has recently been acknowledged by the state prosecution, highlighting that the supervising prosecutor has tasked the State Financial Inspection Agency with conducting an inspection. The agency's findings indicated a breach of the Public Procurement Act.

As the investigation unfolds, no individuals have been formally accused, and the process is ongoing. Despite the developments, former Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev stated that he has not been sought by investigators regarding the ongoing pre-trial proceedings.