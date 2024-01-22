Milestone in Sofia: First Helipad Joins National Air Emergency System

In a significant development for emergency medical services, the inaugural officially registered helipad in Sofia has been integrated into the national air ambulance system. Transport Minister Georgi Gvozdeykov presented the documents to the director of St. Anna's Hospital in Sofia on January 22, formalizing the helipad's inclusion in the emergency air ambulance service.

While St. Anna's Hospital had a helipad for several years, its recent recognition marks a transformative shift as it becomes an integral part of the national air emergency system. Slavcho Bliznakov, the executive director of St. Anna Hospital, highlighted the importance of this development, emphasizing that it elevates the helipad's status within the broader emergency medical infrastructure.

The registration process for the helicopter in Bulgaria's civil aircraft database is underway, awaiting the issuance of the operator's license and the helicopter's airworthiness certificate, according to Transport Minister Gvozdeykov. Once completed, the helicopter will be operational during daytime hours, from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset, during its first year.

Ilko Getov, the Deputy Minister of Health, outlined the ambitious plan to extend air ambulance coverage to all parts of the country by mid-2026. This timeline aligns with the expected delivery of the last helicopter under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, scheduled for the end of April 2026.