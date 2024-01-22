Milestone in Sofia: First Helipad Joins National Air Emergency System

Society » HEALTH | January 22, 2024, Monday // 15:03
Bulgaria: Milestone in Sofia: First Helipad Joins National Air Emergency System @BNT

In a significant development for emergency medical services, the inaugural officially registered helipad in Sofia has been integrated into the national air ambulance system. Transport Minister Georgi Gvozdeykov presented the documents to the director of St. Anna's Hospital in Sofia on January 22, formalizing the helipad's inclusion in the emergency air ambulance service.

While St. Anna's Hospital had a helipad for several years, its recent recognition marks a transformative shift as it becomes an integral part of the national air emergency system. Slavcho Bliznakov, the executive director of St. Anna Hospital, highlighted the importance of this development, emphasizing that it elevates the helipad's status within the broader emergency medical infrastructure.

The registration process for the helicopter in Bulgaria's civil aircraft database is underway, awaiting the issuance of the operator's license and the helicopter's airworthiness certificate, according to Transport Minister Gvozdeykov. Once completed, the helicopter will be operational during daytime hours, from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset, during its first year.

Ilko Getov, the Deputy Minister of Health, outlined the ambitious plan to extend air ambulance coverage to all parts of the country by mid-2026. This timeline aligns with the expected delivery of the last helicopter under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, scheduled for the end of April 2026.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, helipad, air, emergency
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria